Thousands head for seafront as London to Brighton cycle ride goes ahead

Posted On 11 Sep 2022 at 2:08 am
Thousands of cyclists and spectators are heading for the seafront as the London to Brighton cycle ride goes ahead despite the death of the Queen.

The event today (Sunday 11 September) is the one of Britain’s biggest annual charity fundraising events, with many riding in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Football matches up and down the country have been postponed as a mark of respect for the late monarch including Brighton and Hove Albion’s visit to Bournemouth.

But other sports and entertainment events have gone ahead including the cricket at Lord’s where England are playing South Africa in the third and final test match of the current series.

After the publication of official guidance on “national mourning”, the cycle ride organisers issued a statement.

It said: “In line with the recently released guidelines for national mourning, we would like to confirm that the London to Brighton cycle ride will be going ahead as planned this Sunday.

“We have a huge responsibility to both our charities who rely on the substantial amount of monies that are raised and to you the participants who have trained so hard for this day and are doing it for your own personal reasons.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the royal family and everybody around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

A number of bus services will also be diverted.

