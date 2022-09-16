BREAKING NEWS

Three men wanted over rape on the Level

Posted On 16 Sep 2022 at 12:48 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Stock image of police officers on The Level


Three men are being sought by detectives investigating a rape on The Level in the early hours of this morning.

Officers have increased patrols and presence in the area after receiving the report of the attack, which took place between 12.30am to 1.30am.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

The first man they are looking for is a slim white man with short blond hair who wore a tracksuit.

The second is a medium build white man, 5ft 10in, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans.

The third is a skinny white man in his 40s, 6ft, with grey hair and a short brown and grey beard.

The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Motto.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com