Three men wanted over rape on the Level

Three men are being sought by detectives investigating a rape on The Level in the early hours of this morning.

Officers have increased patrols and presence in the area after receiving the report of the attack, which took place between 12.30am to 1.30am.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

The first man they are looking for is a slim white man with short blond hair who wore a tracksuit.

The second is a medium build white man, 5ft 10in, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans.

The third is a skinny white man in his 40s, 6ft, with grey hair and a short brown and grey beard.

The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Motto.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.