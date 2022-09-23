Hollingdean residents reject parking controls



The size of a proposed parking scheme in Hollingdean has been shrunk after more than half of the area voted against bringing in controls.

Residents were asked whether they supported a range of options, including light touch, full controls or no scheme, during a consultation in April and May.

Thirty-eight roads out of 66 said they wanted no controls – and so a new, smaller zone is now being designed by Brighton and Hove City Council.

But those roads which voted against will be asked again in case they change their mind when faced with the possiblity of a knock-on effect from a new zone.

On Tuesday, the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee agreed to proceed to the next stage of producing a detailed design for the smaller area.

They also approved progressing proposals for parking schemes across Roedean, Hallyburton Road, Withdean Road and Top Triangle Areas.

A council spokesperson said: “The decision to consult on more detailed plans for a new controlled parking scheme in Hollingdean follows extensive consultation with residents and businesses in the area.

“Based on the results of the consultation we will be looking at a smaller area than was originally envisaged. The proposed scheme would operate Monday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm.

“With previous resident parking schemes there has sometimes been a ‘knock-on’ effect on the immediate surrounding area.

“With this in mind we will also be writing to residents outside of the proposed scheme in the wider Hollingdean area.

“We want to make sure they are aware of the possible implications of not being included in a resident parking scheme before making any final decisions.

“Following that, the next stage is a more detailed consultation to residents which would go to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee to decide whether to go to a further legal stage of consultation advertising a Traffic Regulation Order.”

The public consultation in Hollingdean, which took place between April 2022 and May 2022, sent 3,585 properties a questionnaire and 1,053 responses were received.

The committee also accepted other recommendations as well as an amendment by Hanover and Elm Grove Councillor Elaine Hills to remove Carlyle Street from proposals.

Roads still included in the Hollingdean parking proposals:

Adams Close

Barnett Road

Davey Drive

Dudley Road

Dunster Close

Freehold Terrace

Harrington Place

Hertford Road

Hollingbury Crescent

Hollingbury Place

Hollingbury Rise

Hollingbury Rise West

Hollingdean Road

Hollingdean Terrace

Horton Road

Major Close

Payne Terrace

Quarry Bank Road

Roedale Road

Southmount

Stanmer Park Road

Stanmer Villas

The Crossway

The Linkway

Tintern Close

Upper Hollingdean Road

Waverley Crescent

Wigmore Close

Roads removed from parking plans after consultation:

Barrow Close

Barrow Hill

Beal Crescent

Brentwood Close

Brentwood Crescent

Brentwood Road

Burstead Close

Crespin Way

Florence Place

Fountains Close

Golf Drive

Hinton Close

Hollingbury Road

Hollingdean Lane

Isfield Road

Lambourne Close

Lambourne Road

Lewes Road

Liphook Close

Lynchet Close

Lynchet Down

Lynchet Walk

Melrose Close

Merevale

Mountfields

Oldbury Row

Peace Close

Popes Folly

Romsey Close

Salehurst Close

Shenfield Way

Stephens Road

Tavistock Down

The Crestway

Thompson Road

Tintern Close

Uplands Road

Wolverstone Drive