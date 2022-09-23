Hollingdean residents reject parking controls
The size of a proposed parking scheme in Hollingdean has been shrunk after more than half of the area voted against bringing in controls.
Residents were asked whether they supported a range of options, including light touch, full controls or no scheme, during a consultation in April and May.
Thirty-eight roads out of 66 said they wanted no controls – and so a new, smaller zone is now being designed by Brighton and Hove City Council.
But those roads which voted against will be asked again in case they change their mind when faced with the possiblity of a knock-on effect from a new zone.
On Tuesday, the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee agreed to proceed to the next stage of producing a detailed design for the smaller area.
They also approved progressing proposals for parking schemes across Roedean, Hallyburton Road, Withdean Road and Top Triangle Areas.
A council spokesperson said: “The decision to consult on more detailed plans for a new controlled parking scheme in Hollingdean follows extensive consultation with residents and businesses in the area.
“Based on the results of the consultation we will be looking at a smaller area than was originally envisaged. The proposed scheme would operate Monday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm.
“With previous resident parking schemes there has sometimes been a ‘knock-on’ effect on the immediate surrounding area.
“With this in mind we will also be writing to residents outside of the proposed scheme in the wider Hollingdean area.
“We want to make sure they are aware of the possible implications of not being included in a resident parking scheme before making any final decisions.
“Following that, the next stage is a more detailed consultation to residents which would go to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee to decide whether to go to a further legal stage of consultation advertising a Traffic Regulation Order.”
The public consultation in Hollingdean, which took place between April 2022 and May 2022, sent 3,585 properties a questionnaire and 1,053 responses were received.
The committee also accepted other recommendations as well as an amendment by Hanover and Elm Grove Councillor Elaine Hills to remove Carlyle Street from proposals.
Roads still included in the Hollingdean parking proposals:
Adams Close
Barnett Road
Davey Drive
Dudley Road
Dunster Close
Freehold Terrace
Harrington Place
Hertford Road
Hollingbury Crescent
Hollingbury Place
Hollingbury Rise
Hollingbury Rise West
Hollingdean Road
Hollingdean Terrace
Horton Road
Major Close
Payne Terrace
Quarry Bank Road
Roedale Road
Southmount
Stanmer Park Road
Stanmer Villas
The Crossway
The Linkway
Tintern Close
Upper Hollingdean Road
Waverley Crescent
Wigmore Close
Roads removed from parking plans after consultation:
Barrow Close
Barrow Hill
Beal Crescent
Brentwood Close
Brentwood Crescent
Brentwood Road
Burstead Close
Crespin Way
Florence Place
Fountains Close
Golf Drive
Hinton Close
Hollingbury Road
Hollingdean Lane
Isfield Road
Lambourne Close
Lambourne Road
Lewes Road
Liphook Close
Lynchet Close
Lynchet Down
Lynchet Walk
Melrose Close
Merevale
Mountfields
Oldbury Row
Peace Close
Popes Folly
Romsey Close
Salehurst Close
Shenfield Way
Stephens Road
Tavistock Down
The Crestway
Thompson Road
Tintern Close
Uplands Road
Wolverstone Drive
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.