One man arrested as another suffers serious injuries in Peacehaven disturbance

Posted On 09 Oct 2022 at 6:49 pm
One man was arrested and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a disturbance in Peacehaven in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 9 October).

Police remained at the scene, in Southview Road, today as they continued to investigate what happened.

Neighbours said that a helicopter landed a short distance away about two hours after the initial disturbance and took off again about 30 to 40 minutes later.

But the injured man was taken to hospital by road, Sussex Police said, while the other man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The force added: “Police received a report of a disturbance at a property in Southview Road, in Peacehaven, just before 1am.

“On arrival, officers found a man outside the property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

“Officers will be remaining at the scene while initial inquiries continue.”

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police, quoting Operation Sedgebrook.

