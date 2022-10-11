BREAKING NEWS

Brighton man wanted after failing to appear in court

Posted On 11 Oct 2022 at 6:19 pm
A Brighton man is wanted by police after failing to appear at Hove Crown Court for a trial by jury.

Ashley Khan also known as Ashkaan Kalhory

Ashley Khan, also known as Ashkaan Kalhory, of Rodmell Avenue, Saltdean, faces trial on charges of having drugs with intent to supply and handling stolen goods.

Khan, 30, formerly of Ionian Heights, in Suez Way, Saltdean, is alleged to have committed the offences in Woodland Avenue, in Hove, in October 2019.

The stolen goods were a Mercedes E220 belonging to Kamalijit Mann, a Seat Leon belonging to Kujtim Kalaj and a Ford Transit belonging to Darren Gully.

And the drugs were ketamine, cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Sussex Police said: “Police are looking to trace a man from Brighton who failed to appear in court.

“Ashley Khan, 30, of Rodmell Avenue, was due to go on trial on Monday 26 September at Hove Crown Court but did not attend.

“Khan, who also goes by the name Ashkaan Kalhory, has been charged with three counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

“He had been released on conditional bail by the court following an earlier pre-trial hearing.

“It is believed that Khan is still in the city and anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 720 of 11/10.”

