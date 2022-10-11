We need to take what action we can

With the national picture growing more alarming with every new news bulletin, and the government in increasing disarray, it is hard not to worry about the knock-on effect of all this locally.

The council was already dealing with swingeing real-terms cuts to government funding over the past 12 years and an increasing number of residents needing extra support.

But with inflation so high and further funding cuts threatened, it is hard to see a way past the looming budget deficits.

While the city has always punched above its weight in terms of our cultural, business and tourism success, there is plenty of poverty here too.

And like every other part of the country we have an energy crisis, a social care crisis, a hunger crisis, an NHS crisis and a housing crisis.

The latter is why it’s so disappointing when the Green administration and Tory group on the council join forces to water down or vote down Labour amendments – for example, on landlord licensing, principal residence policy and holiday lets registration – that attempt to address housing issues.

This last one happened recently at a meeting of the Tourism, Economy, Communities and Culture Committee, where the administration first offered support, but changed their minds at the last minute.

Their reasoning was that, because we have very little power to regulate this frankly out-of-control sector, we should take no action at all beyond lobbying government!

We agree that we need to lobby for more regulatory power. And let’s face it, with the numerous crises threatening to overwhelm us all, we also need to call for a general election, since Labour announced strong policies on housing, green energy and much else besides at conference last month.

But in the meantime, there’s surely no reason for not taking what action we can?

After these recent frustrating setbacks, however, last week took a slightly more optimistic turn.

Firstly, I attended the Enough is Enough campaign launch event at the Dome, where the excellent community, union and political speakers included Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, and representatives from East Brighton Food Co-operative, the BMA, CWU, Acorn and UCU.

They spoke passionately about their mission to fight back against both further austerity and the misinformation seeking to convince us all that there is no alternative.

The second reason for the better end to my week was our success in pushing through several Labour amendments at the council’s Policy and Resources Committee meeting last Thursday.

These were designed to help the council go further, faster, in doing what we can to address the immediate crises fast approaching with the colder weather.

We really need an emergency summit of private, public, community interest and charity bodies across the city to address the urgent issues of residents and small businesses struggling with food, heat and debt – and the council has committed to take a leadership role. We really are all in this together.

Councillor Amanda Evans is deputy leader of the opposition Labour group on Brighton and Hove City Council.