Council and NHS chiefs pull out of tonight’s public meeting in Portslade

NHS and council chiefs have pulled out of a public meeting that is due to take place in Portslade this evening (Thursday 13 October).

Their decision follows an angry meeting in Portslade Old Village last night about plans to house up to 60 people with complex mental health needs in luxury flats in the old brewery.

About 300 people crammed into the Village Centre, formerly known as the Courthope Centre, with many complaining about the lack of consultation.

They were also concerned about the prospect of recovering alocholics and drug addicts being housed in an area where there were two pubs but few other places to go.

The row comes after the integrated care board, known as NHS Sussex, and Brighton and Hove City Council signed a 10-year lease on the flats at the old brewery, also known as Le Carbone, in High Street.

Sussex Police were present at the start of the heated meeting but left before the end as Councillor Alan Robins, who chaired the meeting, repeatedly thanked people for staying calm.

One of those who attended, Lisa Alcorn, is the chief operating officer of Saint John of God (SJOG) Hospitaller Services.

SJOG has been given the job of running the new service. It is taking over contracts currently held by BHT Sussex, formerly known as Brighton Housing Trust, and the housing association Sanctuary.

Today Dr Alcorn is understood to have said that the public meeting was not a good way to engage so those taking part yesterday would not go along and listen to the community this evening.

But she said that she and her colleagues had listened last night and noted the concerns of those who were squeezed into the hall.

Councillor Les Hamilton is due to chair the meeting this evening in the Parish Hall, by St Nicolas Church. It is due to start at 7pm.