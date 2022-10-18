Car fire sends smoke billowing over Rottingdean
Posted On 18 Oct 2022 at 1:28 pm
A thick cloud of smoke appeared over Rottingdean this morning after a car caught alight outside Tesco Express.
The fire, which is believed to have started accidentally, broke out shortly before 8.30am.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
