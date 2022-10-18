Portslade councillors welcome ‘common sense decision’ on Old Brewery

Portslade councillors have welcomed the decision to pull the plug on pans to house 60 people with complex mental health needs in the Old Brewery.

They spoke out after the building’s owner, Peker Holding London Limited, said: “What we were told and what we believe now is going to happen does not match.”

The councillors said that they welcomed the decision by Peker that “they no longer want to be involved with SJOG” and their plans.

SJOG (St John of God), a charity based in Darlington, Co Durham, planned to turn most of the building into supported housing for people with complex mental health needs and substance misuse issues.

After a meeting with Councillor Alan Robins and Councillor Peter Atkinson yesterday (Monday 17 October), Peker told them that the company would no longer proceed with the plans.

SJOG had won the contract to re-provide almost 60 beds of supported housing for people with various mental health needs.

Controversially, they identified the Old Brewery building, also known as Le Carbone, in High Street, in Portslade Old Village, as being the preferred choice for the facility.

This was confirmed at a meeting in early August between a joint commissioning group made up of representatives of Brighton and Hove City Council and NHS Sussex, the new integrated care board.

They had put the contract out to tender in January and planned to move people into the Old Brewery in Portslade at the start of this month.

But Portslade councillors were not notified until the end of last month – a week before the first residents were due to move on to the site.

The Portslade councillors all called for the plans to be paused because of the short notice and complete lack of consultation with local residents.

And Councillor Les Hamilton said that the plans might require a new planning application to be submitted.

The planning issue was then subject to discussion between lawyers representing the various groups involved.

There were also two public meetings last week which saw a huge turnout of local residents.

At the first meeting, representatives from the council, SJOG and the NHS were grilled by angry local people. They then declined to attend the second meeting, adding to criticism from the community.

All this is now academic with Peker themselves calling a halt to the proposals for the building that the company owns.

Councillor Hamilton said: “I think it is very unlikely that it will now go ahead. The complete lack of prior warning or local consultation was a massive mistake which has rebounded badly on the commissioners and SJOG.”

Councillor Robins said: “We tried to be as fair as possible to those involved in this but it was clear that no real thought had been given to how it would work or how local people could be brought onside with the proposals”

Councillor Atkinson said: “This is a victory for common sense and local people. They made their views clear at the two public meetings.

“It was not bigotry or prejudice against people with mental health problems. But it was more about the manner in which they felt that they were being taken for granted.”

Read the background to the story here.