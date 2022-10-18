BREAKING NEWS

Witch Fever to launch debut album at Brighton record store

Witch Fever are heading to Brighton (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Forming through Manchester’s close-knit alternative music scene in 2017, ‘Witch Fever‘ have a reputation for making riff-heavy, lyrically furious music that consistently bursts out of the confines of one genre.

Pink and yellow splatter vinyl edition of Witch Fever’s ‘Congregation’ album

Alongside the announcement of their debut album, titled ‘Congregation’ which drops on Friday 21st October, the band will also be performing live from around 6:30pm on the same day inside Brighton’s famed Resident music store located in Kensington Gardens. Further details on this performance and the album can be located HERE.

Resident also sell the Witch Fever EP as well

For the new platter, it has been noted that singer Amy Walpole’s voice has evolved in every respect – the rasps are raspier, the screams more guttural, and the melodic moment cut through with a powerful grace and clarity.

Amy in action at The Hope & Ruin 11.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Speaking on the album and the first single lead vocalist Amy Walpole states: “As our first album we’re really excited to just get it out there! We feel that it’s a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure! It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!”

Two days after launching ‘Congregation’ onto the world, the band have also been confirmed to play alongside My Chemical Romance on their upcoming show at the Milton Keynes stadium. Amy Walpole continues: “We have so many exciting plans coming up! we’re supporting My Chemical Romance at MK Stadium on the 19th of May. We have a fun run of festivals coming up including Reading and Leeds and Boomtown! There’s also lots more to be announced..”

Event flyer

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught Witch Fever live at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on 11th August 2021. At that time we stated this:

Witch Fever live at The Hope & Ruin 11.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Manchester noise punks Witch Fever next take the stage. Alex Thompson, Alisha Yarwood, Amy Walpole and Annabelle Joyce make up this solid four-piece of drums, guitar, bass and vocals. Coming across like Black Sabbath playing punk rock, these four get ‘The Hope’ crowd jumping from the start till the end of a sweaty, energetic and lively seven-song set, which included their new single ‘In The Resurrect’.

Witch Fever live at The Hope & Ruin 11.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Their vocalist was spending as much time in the pit as onstage. No wonder they’ve been picked to support IDLES on the upcoming tour.

Witch Fever live at The Hope & Ruin 11.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

I’d listened to a few tracks before tonight, but the songs truly come to life in a live setting. Check Witch Fever out at your earliest opportunity at a venue near you. Their forthcoming six track EP ’Reincarnate’ will drop on 15th October, with the vinyl edition hitting the independent record stores on 3rd December.

Grab your Witch Fever t-shirts HERE.

Witch Fever setlist:
‘Bloodlust’
‘In The Resurrect’
‘Market’
‘I Saw You Dancing’
‘Bully Boy’
‘Congregation’
‘Reincarnate’

www.witchfever.com

Event flyer

