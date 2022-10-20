Hove tip’s neighbours kick up a stink about noise, smells and flies

People living near a council rubbish dump want an end to early morning noise there.

Twelve neighbours of the Hove waste and recycling centre want the tip, off Old Shoreham Road, moved to another site, away from people’s homes.

They have asked Brighton and Hove City Council for an “operations review” in the short term.

In the long-term, they want the site moved to a non-residential area having spent three years complaining to the operator Veolia.

Alison Lovegrove, who has lived in the area since before the tip existed, said that the site had only become a problem in recent years.

She was part of a deputation to a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall today (Thursday 20 October).

The council was told that, since early last year, loud bangs and grinding noises have been starting at the site at 7am every weekday and 8am at weekends without any explanation.

The noises started before Veolia secured planning permission to open earlier in March last year and the neighbours said that they had not been consulted or given any information or explanation.

Ms Lovegrove said: “An acoustic fence was put up, without consultation with residents, which was completely ineffective. But when we continue to complain, we are reminded about the fence.

“Sleep and rest is still interrupted, especially for those of us who don’t choose to wake before 7am or who work unconventional hours.

“The noise is also causing stress from the invasive effects on cognitive functioning, disruption of work for those of us working from home, when windows are open, and reduction of enjoyment of use of our gardens.

“We have residents of various ages who are noise sensitive for medical reasons, who are finding the situation intolerable.”

Councillors were told that bad smells had also worsened since summer 2020 when odour went from being an occasional nuisance to a daily and more noticeable occurrence.

She said: “On some days, local residents notice the odour from early in the morning until late into the evening, even outside of the hot weather season.

“The odour is noticeable as far up as the Sackville crossroads to down into Poet’s Corner despite Veolia apparently using ‘deodorisers’.”

There are also more flies in the area despite fly traps installed at the site.

The deputation was referred to the next meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday 19 November.