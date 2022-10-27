Martin Atkins (PiL & Killing Joke) ‘Spoken Word Tour’ coming to Brighton

Legendary drummer and musician Martin Atkins is the definition of entrepreneurial activity in cultural arts endeavours, his 40+ years in the music business spans across genres, borders and industries.

He was the drummer of Public Image Ltd for the albums ‘Metal Box’ (‘Bad Baby’ only), ‘Flowers Of Romance’ (co-writing ‘Four Enclosed Walls’, ‘Under The House’, and ‘Banging The Door’), ‘Commercial Zone’ and ‘This Is What You Want’ and also a member of Killing Joke.

He founded industrial super group Pigface, The Damage Manual, and Murder Inc., and has contributed to Nine Inch Nails and Ministry.

He is the owner of Invisible Records (est. 1988). And founder of the Museum Of Post Punk and Industrial Music in Chicago (2021). He is the author of 3 books on the Music Business including ‘Tour:Smart’, and the coordinator of Music Industry Studies at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, USA. Martin is a producer, drummer, documentary filmmaker, bad DJ, and father of four. Whatever the future of music is, you can pretty much bet that he’ll be in the middle of it.

Martin Atkins has announced a select 7 date UK tour for this November, where he will be speaking about his time in Public Image Ltd and Killing Joke plus anecdotes on Ministry and Nine Inch Nails. A magical career spanning over 40 years, Martin shares his nuanced insight on topics for fans of these legendary bands he was a part of.

For the final date of the tour, he will be dropping into The Folklore Rooms which is located in the centre of Brighton above The Quadrant Pub near the Clocktower, on Saturday 19th November from 1:30pm – 4:30pm. This is a compact venue and thus space is limited, so I would grab your tickets now if I were you! Purchase them HERE.

The doors will open at 1:30pm, with the talk lasting from 2pm to 4pm, and then a meet and greet will follow from 4pm to 4:30pm.

