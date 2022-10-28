Former Albion player joins criticism of Qatar ahead of World Cup
Qatar, which is hosting this year’s tournament, has faced increased scrutiny over its treatment of minorities..
The Australian team is the first World Cup squad to release a collective statement criticising host Qatar’s human rights record.
In the video, Ryan says: “There are universal values which should define football.
“Values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage.
“When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values.
“Over the last two years, we have been on a journey to understand and learn more about the situation in Qatar.”
Other players single out the country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.
