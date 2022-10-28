BREAKING NEWS

Former Albion player joins criticism of Qatar ahead of World Cup

Posted On 28 Oct 2022 at 3:28 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Mat Ryan

Former Albion gaolieMat Ryan has appeared alongside his Australian team mates in a video criticising Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the World Cup.

Qatar, which is hosting this year’s tournament, has faced increased scrutiny over its treatment of minorities..

Spacewords Brighton

The Australian team is the first World Cup squad to release a collective statement criticising host Qatar’s human rights record.

In the video, Ryan says: “There are universal values which should define football.

“Values such as respect, dignity, trust and courage.

“When we represent our nation, we aspire to embody these values.

GDK 2 for 1

“Over the last two years, we have been on a journey to understand and learn more about the situation in Qatar.”

Other players single out the country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com