Drunk burglar jailed after police find him in tent surrounded by stolen booze

A burglar who stole hundreds of pounds of booze from two restaurants has been jailed after police found him drunk in a tent surrounded by bottles.

James Jackson, 35, broke into Rafaello in Bartholomew Square on October 19 and then Moshimo last Tuesday night, stealing cash and alcohol from both restaurants.

Both times he was caught on CCTV, and police recognised him. They could not find him after the first burglary, but after the second, they found him in a tent pitched in the square which he was known to be living in.

He was wearing the same clothes he had been seen wearing in the CCTV, and stolen items were in the tent.

On Thursday last week, he was jailed for four months at Brighton Magistrates Court by deputy district judge Cornelia Dykers.

Moshimo tweeted: “We had rather a horrid burglary on Tuesday night, but the burglar kindly stayed in the vicinity – very drunk on our stock.

“He appeared in court Thursday morning and was sentenced to four months.

“Huge thank you to Sussex Police who went above and beyond to be kind and helpful.”

Detective Sergeant Joanne Benton said: “Sussex Police understands the impact burglary has on victims not just financially, but the emotional impact through the loss of sentimental items and sense of violation.

“Tackling business crime is a key focus in Brighton and Hove and we carry out a significant amount of engagement work with residents and the business community to prevent crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Together with our partners in the Business Crime Reduction Partnership and Business Improvement District (BID), we have introduced a range of measures to make reporting crime easier, share intelligence and improve the quality of evidence gathering.”