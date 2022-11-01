BREAKING NEWS

Gang foiled while trying to steal cash machine

Posted On 01 Nov 2022 at 10:07 am
A gang of thieves were foiled in their attempt to steal a cash machine from a Hove street.

A police officer was taking a statement at an unrelated incident near Blatchington Street in Hove just after midnight on Friday when he heard a commotion nearby.

He called for backup and a gang were interrupted trying to steal the freestanding machine outside Iceland.

A number of people were found in a nearby van, and fled on foot.

Spacewords Brighton

A 29-year-old man – Reece Middleton, of Holcroft Road in Southampton – was arrested and has now been charged with attempted theft and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (October 29) and will appear at a court to be confirmed on November 28.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the outstanding suspects. Anybody who has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 028 of 28/10.

  1. David Jacobs 1 November 2022 at 11.06am Reply

    It’s Blatchington Road not Street.

What readers are saying

Categories

