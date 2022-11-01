Woman, 52, arrested after van torched in Bevendean

A woman has been arrested after a van was torched over the weekend.

The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson after the van caught fire in Bevendean on Saturday night.

The video above was filmed by resident Trev Packer who saw the fire show flames blazing through the windows of the car.

Firefighters alerted police when they became suspicious of the cause of the fire.

Two engines tackled the vehicle fire in Dartmouth Crescent, Bevendean.

The woman has been bailed while investigations continue.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Small vehicle fire at Dartmouth Crescent, Brighton, at 9.08pm Two fire engines attended. One main jet and hose reel used by firefighters to extinguish the fire.”

Sussex Police said: “A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after fire badly damaged a van in Bevendean, Brighton, on Saturday evening (29 October).

“Firefighters alerted police to the fire in Dartmouth Crescent at 9.25pm when they became suspicious of the cause of the fire in the Vauxhall Movano van.

“A 52-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been bailed until January 27 while investigations continue.”