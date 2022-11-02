Former infant school set to house excluded primary schoolchildren

A school for primary-aged children who can’t go to mainstream school could find a new home at a former infant school site.

The Central Hub pupil referral unit (PRU) is currently based at Lynchet Close in Hollingdean, but better facilities are available at the former West Hove Infant School building in Connaught Road, Hove.

A report going before the Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Monday said making the move would mean pupils would have the “opportunity for an enhanced educational experience and environment”.

The proposals would also see secondary school pupils based at the PRU in Dyke Road move to the Lynchet Close site.

There are currently 24 places at the central Hub for youngsters aged five and 11.

The PRU is a specialist school for children who cannot attend mainstream school and need extra support.

Children attending the unit may have mental health issues or be permanently excluded from mainstream school.

A consultation between 14 September and 16 October received six responses online, four emails and five people attended a public meeting.

Out of the six responses online, one person disagreed with the move.

The report said: “Concerns have been expressed about the impact of noise levels on surrounding homes and the impact of vehicle movements in the proximity, should the proposed change be agreed upon.

“There was also concern that should the age range of the PRU extend in future years, the proximity of a narrow, partially unlit, dog-legged pathway where anti-social behaviour had previously taken place would be an additional risk for staff to manage.”

The council invited future neighbours to visit the PRU to help them understand how it operates.

Traffic would increase in the area as the majority of pupils attending the unit arrive by taxi.

Should councillors agree to the move, the Lynchet Close site will be remodelled to move all secondary-aged pupils to one location.

There is currently a PRU in Dyke Road and at Lynchet Close, and a site for year 11 pupils in Florence Place called the Connected Hub.

The report said the cost is not yet known but is not expected to cost more than £500,000.

The Children, Young People and Skills Committee is due to meet at 4pm on Monday (7 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.