BREAKING NEWS

Police search for wanted Hove man

Posted On 10 Nov 2022 at 10:24 am
By :
Comment: 0

Daniel Passmore

Sussex Police said today that officers were searching for a Hove man who is wanted for recall to prison.

The force said: “Police are searching for Daniel Passmore, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Passmore, 28, of Church Road, in Hove, has breached the terms of his licence following a jail sentence for burglary.

Spacewords Brighton

“It is believed he may be in the Eastbourne area.

“Anybody who sees Passmore or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 325 of 20/10.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com