Police search for wanted Hove man

Sussex Police said today that officers were searching for a Hove man who is wanted for recall to prison.

The force said: “Police are searching for Daniel Passmore, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Passmore, 28, of Church Road, in Hove, has breached the terms of his licence following a jail sentence for burglary.

“It is believed he may be in the Eastbourne area.

“Anybody who sees Passmore or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 325 of 20/10.”