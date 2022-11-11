Labour criticises delays on road safety measures and park and ride

Labour councillors have criticised the Green-led council for delays to road safety measures and park and ride.

They plan to ask a series of questions about both topics, as well as on public toilet closures and the handling of the bikeshare scheme, at a meeting on Tuesday (15 November).

Green councillors are expected to give their responses at the meeting on Tuesday at Hove Town Hall.

Labour said: “At Tuesday’s meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, Labour councillors will be raising serious questions about how and why certain council projects and decisions have been rushed through without sufficient democratic oversight, such as the closure of public toilets and the pause to the bikeshare scheme, while others that councillors agreed to over a year ago have made no visible progress at all, such as park and ride.

“Labour is concerned with the pattern of the Green administration rushing things through without offering timely notification to opposition councillors in order to make representations on behalf of their ward residents.

“With the pausing of the BTN Bikeshare scheme, this decision was not brought before committee, and councillors were only given eight minutes’ notice before the council issued a press release on it.

“With the temporary closure of public toilets, a report is only now coming to committee after the decision was made.

“Meanwhile, decisions that opposition councillors have won support for are seemingly not being implemented.

“For example, at the upcoming committee meeting, Labour will be demanding an update on progress on the park and ride feasibility study that we called for and was promised over a year ago.

“Labour called for the development and publication of a citywide 20-minute neighbourhoods strategy to identify the most appropriate sites many months ago.

“And while there is still no strategy forthcoming, the Green administration rushed to implement an LTN (low traffic neighbourhood) pilot scheme in Hanover.

“Labour called for a road danger reduction strategy almost two years ago and we have supported the many residents who have come to committee and requested speed reduction measures and crossings in their communities.

“But again, we are still waiting for any of these reports to materialise at committee. Nothing should be more important than protecting our city’s residents on our roads.

“The Labour group will be asking challenging questions at committee on Tuesday.”

Councillor Gary Wilkinson, one of two members who speak for the party on environment, transport and sustainability, said: “A worrying pattern has emerged in recent months.

“We truly hope it is not the case that the minority Green administration is deliberately dragging its heels on initiatives that have come from opposition councillors and residents, kicking projects they don’t like into the long grass until the clock runs out to election time, while rushing through their own controversial decisions without the chance for opposition scrutiny in a ‘no overall control’ council.”

Councillor Nancy Platts, who also speaks for Labour on environment, transport and sustainability, said: “A number of residents’ groups have taken the time and trouble to come to (committee meetings) to express their concerns about road safety, including requests for speed reduction and crossings.

“The Labour group have supported all of these requests by asking for reports so that progress can be made.

“Coming to committee is an essential part of the democratic process to ensure local people’s voices are heard.

“Our communities need to be listened to but the vague response we have received to date demonstrate a lack of commitment and suggests that the administration do not respect the requests that are being made by local people. Some people just feel ignored.”