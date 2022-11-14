BREAKING NEWS

Five candidates stand for council in Brighton and Hove by-election

14 Nov 2022
Five candidates are standing for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in the by-election that was called after the death of Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn.

Nomination for the by-election in Wish ward closed on Friday (11 November).

The five candidates are

  • Patricia Mountain – UK Independence Party
  • Peter Revell – Conservative
  • Bella Sankey – Labour
  • Stewart Stone – Liberal Democrat
  • Ollie Sykes – Green

The by-election was called after long-serving Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn died at the end of September at the age of 79.

Garry Peltzer Dunn

The by-election is due take place on Thursday 8 December, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday 22 November.

The council said: “To vote in a local by-election you must

  • be registered to vote at an address within the ward
  • be 18 years old or over on 8 December 2022
  • not be legally excluded from voting
  • be a British, Irish, EU or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen

“Wednesday 23 November April at 5pm (is the deadline) for us to receive your postal vote application or to make changes to existing postal or proxy votes.

“Wednesday 30 November at 5pm (is the deadline) for us to receive your proxy vote application.”

The count is due to take place on Friday 9 December.

