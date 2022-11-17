Church to take over former budget store



A local church has become a Hove shopping parade’s newest resident, with services beginning this Sunday.

Logos Written Word Family Outreach Church have moved into the site of the former Savers shop at 1 George Street.

The building is currently being decorated, and ministers from the church are excited to meet the community.

Pastor John Yeboah said: “We’ve had lots of people popping in and saying hello, asking what’s coming.

“It’ll be good to have an open door to the community right here in the high street.”

The church, started in 1995, has moved from School Road, Aldrington after their former site was turned into residential flats in 2018.

Since then, the congregation has met in the Pastor and his wife Gina’s house, as well as in Portslade Community Centre and on Zoom during covid.

Regular services are to resume on Sunday mornings.

Last year, Savers moved from that unit further up the street, to number 97.