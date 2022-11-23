Detective thanks “incredibly brave” victim for helping put rapists behind bars

A detective has thanked a teenage rape victim for her bravery in helping put her two attackers behind bars.

Ashley Lewis, 36, and Dylan Holden, 18, were both convicted earlier this month of raping the 17-year-old girl in Pavilion Gardens last summer.

Today, the officer who led the investigation thanked both the victim and a couple who intervened, called police and took the girl back home in a taxi.

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt said: “Women and girls should be able to go about their lives without falling victim to predatory men.

“I would like to thank the victim in this case for her incredible bravery and strength throughout the investigation and criminal justice process. Without her support, this prosecution would not have been possible and two dangerous individuals would not have been taken off the streets.

“I would also like to commend the members of the public who initially contacted the police for their role in securing this conviction and protecting a vulnerable girl from coming to further harm.

“Violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in Sussex and we will relentlessly pursue perpetrators, while continuing to employ safety initiatives alongside our community partners to make sure our county remains a safe place to live and visit.”

Lewis, of Bromley, and Dylan Holden, of West Street, Brighton, are now behind bars waiting to be sentenced by Judge Martin Huseyin in January.

The attack happened after the girl and the two men spent a day on the beach on June 2, 2021.

Lewis had only travelled down from London that day, to “film women on the beach”. He got chatting to both Holden and the victim there, neither of whom he had previously met.

The trial heard the victim was “very much the worse for wear” and did not remember anything after drinking with a group of friends on the shingle.

Police had to piece together what happened using CCTV.

They were first called by the couple who were walking through Pavilion Gardens during a trip to Brighton Festival. They saw the girl lying on the floor with Lewis standing over her and Holden standing near them.

They asked if she was okay, and she slurred her words. After first walking away, they then decided to return, and managed to get her away from them and in a taxi home.

Officers spoke to the victim at her address the following day and a rape investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.

CCTV footage from the night of June 2 showed Lewis and Holden leading the victim to Pavilion Gardens, where she was raped.

Lewis was also captured on CCTV stealing the victim’s bag.

Both Lewis and Holden were arrested over the following two days. Lewis was charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, theft, and two counts of voyeurism.

Holden was charged with rape, attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Four months after the rape in Pavilion Gardens, Lewis sexually assaulted another 17-year-old at a religious event in central London in October.

She challenged him and held on to him to prevent him from leaving. He pushed her away, before being stopped and arrested by police.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, November 11, both men were found guilty of all charges except attempted rape after a four-week trial.

Lewis had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism, in relation to films he took of women getting changed on the beach that day.

And he was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the second victim.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear at Hove Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, January 5, 2023.