Brighton faces battering from high winds and heavy rain, warns Met Office

Brighton and Hove faces a battering from high winds and heavy rain over the weekend, the Met Office has warned.

The official forecaster has issued yellow warnings for rain for a large area across southern England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

The warning for England covered a period from 2pm today (Saturday 26 November) and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

The Met Office warned that some areas could expect about 2in of rain, or from 40mm to 60 mm, particularly in hilly areas further west.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 45mph to 55mph expected over hills and in coastal areas.

Forecasters have warned that buses and trains could be affected, with journey times taking longer, while flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

Brighton and Hove City Council staff have been doing their best to catch up on tackling flooded areas, a councillor said, and were looking into ways to prevent flooding in future.

November is usually the wettest month in Brighton and Hove but has had above average rainfall this year.