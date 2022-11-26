BREAKING NEWS

Missing man may be in Brighton, say police

Posted On 26 Nov 2022 at 8:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A missing man from Kent may be in Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 26 November).

Simon Barrall

An appeal to look out for him was made on Facebook.

The force said: “We are searching for Simon Barrall, who may be in Brighton.

Spacewords Brighton

“Simon, 57, is missing from Kent but has been in Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne.

“He is 5ft 9in, with shaved brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

“He may be driving a blue Vauxhall Adam LD17 0XZ.

“Call 101 quoting 591 of 24/11.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com