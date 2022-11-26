Missing man may be in Brighton, say police

A missing man from Kent may be in Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 26 November).

An appeal to look out for him was made on Facebook.

The force said: “We are searching for Simon Barrall, who may be in Brighton.

“Simon, 57, is missing from Kent but has been in Bexhill, Hastings and Eastbourne.

“He is 5ft 9in, with shaved brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

“He may be driving a blue Vauxhall Adam LD17 0XZ.

“Call 101 quoting 591 of 24/11.”