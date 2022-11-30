BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested after reports of gun being brandished

Posted On 30 Nov 2022 at 2:58 pm
A man is in custody this afternoon after being arrested following reports of a gun being brandished.

Police were called to an address in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton, this morning, just after 6.15pm.

The road was closed for about two hours while armed police swooped on the address.

Brighton critical incident manager, Catherine O’Connor said: “Just after 6.15am on Wednesday (November 30) we responded to a report of a man being threatened with a weapon by another man inside a property in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

“Officers, including firearms units, attended the scene. The two men are thought to be known to each other and there was no danger to the wider community.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and remains in police custody.”

