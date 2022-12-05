Labour raises concerns about possible default on Brighton i360 loan

Labour councillors said today (Monday 5 December) that they had “deep concerns” about the potential for a significant default on the next instalment of the i360 loan.

The Labour group on Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The i360 has consistently failed to live up to initial business projections – as Labour always predicted, being the only political group in the city to vote against backing the Green/Tory vanity project, with 100 per cent public funding when private sector partners could not be found.

“Now, only months after the council agreed to restructure the repayment of the loan owed to the local authority by the i360’s operators, Labour has learned that there is the possibility of a major default on the next instalment of the loan repayment, following questions we raised at last week’s Policy and Resources Committee meeting.”

The joint Labour opposition leader Councillor Carmen Appich said: “Labour never wanted the public purse to fund the i360.

“It was a flawed business model from the outset – as we tried to convince our Green and Conservative colleagues of at the time.”

Councillor Appich, who is also her party’s finance lead, added: “Its ongoing impact on council finances is totally unacceptable, particularly in the face of savage cuts from central government and increased demand for services in this cost-of-living emergency.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential of a major default on the next loan repayment.

“Labour councillors will leave no stone unturned in improving the governance of the i360 and examining every possible solution to salvaging some return on taxpayers’ ill-spent money.”

A “member working group” made up three councillors – one from each political party – met this morning to discuss the situation.

The working group is due to meet again on Wednesday (7 December) as the officials and advisers look at their options in the event of a default.

Under the restructuring agreement, signed off by councillors in July, the i360 would be expected to make a payment of at least £900,000 at the end of this month.

If it did so, this would be the biggest repayment since June 2018 – and more than the £700,000 received by the council in late June or early July this year.

The operator missed both of its six-monthly repayments last year and in 2020.

Since its last repayment, the sponsorship deal with British Airways has ended and no replacement headline sponsor has been found, adding to the financial challenges.

The i360 could not be reached for comment.