Japanese Television announce cosy Brighton concert at Komedia Studio

Japanese Television who formed with a shared vision of creating a modern psychedelic space-surf-soundscape are getting geared up to perform live again in Brighton courtesy of local promoters Acid Box.

The band have previously stated that: “We love playing Brighton…always a killer show…who’s coming?”. This will be one of four special shows at four of the band’s favourite venues in order to celebrate the launch of their November 2022 album ‘Space Fruit Vineyard Remixed’ which you can order HERE. It is an album full of remixes of their April 2022 ‘Space Fruit Vineyard’ album which is available HERE.

The first of the four dates will be taking place in Brighton on Friday 3rd February 2023 at the Komedia Studio – Grab your tickets HERE. The following night they will head off to London, after which they will play Manchester and Newcastle.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with Japanese Television’s sold out show at The Hope & Ruin on 15th February 2020 – Read our report HERE.

Check out Japanese Television’s musical output by visiting the Bandcamp page HERE.