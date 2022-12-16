Police seek info after cannabis farm fire at Brighton house

Police have issued an appeal for information after a fire at a house in Brighton that was being used as a cannabis farm.

Sussex Police said: “Firefighters alerted police after they discovered a suspected cannabis farm while tackling a fire at a house in Brighton.

“Officers were called to The Highway at 1.29am on Tuesday (13 December) following the discovery of 50 to 100 plants and associated cultivation equipment.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 57 of 13/12.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555111.”

On Tuesday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “As of 2.20am crews from Preston Circus, Roedean and Hove are dealing with a fire at a terraced house in The Highway, Brighton.

“We were called to the incident 1.09am and four appliances and an aerial ladder appliance are in attendance.”

Later the same day, the fire service added: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of a fire at a terraced house on The Highway, Brighton.

“We were called to the incident 1.09am this morning (Tuesday 13 December) after a passer-by saw smoke from two chimneys.

“Crews alerted neighbours and used breathing apparatus, firefighting foam and a main jet to tackle the fire.

“Crews worked hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties, before spending time cutting away and damping down.

“No injuries were reported.

“Power to the property has been isolated.”