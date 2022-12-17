Brighton i360 tells council it can’t make £900k end-of-year loan repayment

The Brighton i360 has told the council that it is unlikely to make the £900,000 minimum loan repayment that falls due in a fortnight’s time.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The i360 board has written to the city council, setting out that the difficult trading conditions mean that they are not likely to make the minimum payment in December 2022.”

As a result, the total amount owed to the council by the i360 is likely to exceed £47.5 million.

It also emerged that the i360 has not signed the revised loan agreement, with a lower rate of interest, which was approved by councillors in July.

The council said: “A lot of work has taken place on drafting a revised loan agreement. However, the issues with the cash flow became apparent prior to signing the new agreement, and so work has been put on hold.”

A report to the council’s Policy and Resources Committee said that the council was paying interest to the government’s Public Works Loan Board for the i360 loan at a rate of 2.78 per cent.

The council has been charging the i360 an additional margin of 3.75 per cent, making 6.53 per cent, but the draft restructuring agreement proposed a rate of 3 per cent.

This week the council said: “The assumption is interest is being charged at the new lower rate of 3 per cent on the basis that the revised loan agreement would be backdated to Friday 1 July. However, the revised loan agreement is currently on hold.”

One crumb of comfort for the council is that the loan from the Public Works Loan Board is fixed at 2.78 per cent for the term of the loan.

But the outstanding sum will have risen from the original £36.2 million to £43.4 million on Saturday 31 December.

The council is also owed £4 million after taking over – at no cost to the council a further £4 million loan from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership – the LEP.

The LEP has written off the money, with the council due to benefit from any repayments if they are ever made.

Under the draft loan restructure, the i360 would not have to pay any interest on the £4 million LEP loan.

But the main loan – agreed in 2014 – will have accrued interest of more than £323,000 between the start of July and the end of this month.

Under the draft restructuring agreement, the i360 was expected to make a payment of at least £900,000 at the end of this month.

If it did so, this would be the biggest repayment since June 2018 – and more than the £700,000 received by the council in late June or early July this year.

The operator missed both of its six-monthly repayments last year and in 2020.

Since its last repayment, the sponsorship deal with British Airways has ended and no replacement headline sponsor has been found, adding to the financial challenges.

The i360 also owes money to the council from ticket sale receipts. It was due to pay the council 1 per cent of its ticket sales in perpetuity.

The 531ft (162m) tower opened in August 2016 and, the council said, paid ticket revenues totalling £39,870 in 2018 and £31,653.48 in 2019.

The council added: “The i360 calculated £16,250 would be due in 2020 (due to covid affecting income). But this has not been paid.

“And we have not received a calculation or payment for 2021 – another covid-affected year.

“These sums are being pursued by the council and at the end of the year a calculation for 2022 will also be requested and scrutinised.”