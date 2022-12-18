BREAKING NEWS

Alexis Mac Allister to become first ever Brighton & Hove Albion player in World Cup Final

Posted On 18 Dec 2022 at 2:08 pm
By :
Comment: 0

One of that most astonishing accolades in Albion’s 121 year history will occur this afternoon (18 Dec) as the Seagulls number 10 starts in the World Cup Final for Argentina against France.

This epitomises the clubs astonishing progress  in the last 25 years.

Mac Allister is also very likely to be the first ever Hove resident to play in a World Cup Final.

 

Spacewords Brighton

 

 

