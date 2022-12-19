BREAKING NEWS

Police hunt Hove muggers who left man with serious injuries

Posted On 19 Dec 2022 at 12:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police have shared security camera pictures of two men suspected of attacking and robbing another man in Hove, leaving him with serious injuries.

Officers hope that someone will recognise the men or that they will hand themselves in.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 19 December): “Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a robbery in Hove.

Spacewords Brighton

“A man in his thirties reported being attacked by two men in Brunswick Place during the early hours of Wednesday 17 August.

“He suffered serious injuries and had a number of items stolen.

“Officers have identified the two men pictured as being of interest to the investigation.

“They are both described as being in their mid-late twenties and having southern accents.

xmas collections

“If you recognise them or have any information which could help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 650 of 17/08.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com