Police hunt Hove muggers who left man with serious injuries

Police have shared security camera pictures of two men suspected of attacking and robbing another man in Hove, leaving him with serious injuries.

Officers hope that someone will recognise the men or that they will hand themselves in.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 19 December): “Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a robbery in Hove.

“A man in his thirties reported being attacked by two men in Brunswick Place during the early hours of Wednesday 17 August.

“He suffered serious injuries and had a number of items stolen.

“Officers have identified the two men pictured as being of interest to the investigation.

“They are both described as being in their mid-late twenties and having southern accents.

“If you recognise them or have any information which could help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 650 of 17/08.”