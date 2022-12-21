League Cup 4th round – Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this evening (Wednesday 21 December).

If the Seagulls succeed, they will take their place in the fifth round of the League Cup for only the second time in the club’s history.

The last time Albion made it that far, in 1978, they lost to league champions Nottingham Forest, having gone their furthest in the tournament since 1962.

Tonight, Billy Gilmour, who has yet to start a Premier League match for Brighton, makes it on to the pitch from the 7.45pm kick-off.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is giving the 21-year-old Scotland international the chance to make his mark in the absence of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton, playing their first match since the World Cup break, take on an out-of-form Charlton side but Gilmour said that no one would take the Addicks for granted.

He said: “People might expect us to go through but over 90 minutes anything can happen so we will go out there, give 100 per cent and not be slack.

“We need to make sure we win.”

In the third round, Albion beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates last month, with goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.