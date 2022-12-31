BREAKING NEWS

It's far from quiet on New Years Eve- Seagulls and Gunners play out thriller

Posted On 31 Dec 2022 at 7:53 pm
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Arsenal 4

Am astonishing six goal thriller almost saw Albion make the come back of the century as Kaoru Mitoma had another fantastic match for the Albion.

Arsenal went ahead after two minutes Tariq Lamptey and Levi Colwill getting in a mess and England’s Bukayo Saka firing past Robert Sanchez after the ball found via a couple of deflections from Gabriel Martinelli’s shot.

Albion struggled to get a foot in – Arsenal were a totally different kettle of fish to Southampton.

Leondro Trossard had an effort which Arron Ramsdale pushed over easily.

Pervis Estupinan and Mitoma were doing their best to carve out chances but without a recognised striker Albion were a bit light up front.

Martin Odegaard managed to loop the ball over Sanchez for 0-2after Albion again failed to clear their lines.

In one frenzied 45th minute Billy Gilmour, Gabriel and Thomas Party were all booked.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli added the Gunners 4th and 5th

Whilst a first ever at the Amex from Mitoma and first Premier League goal for Evan Ferguson kept Albion in it.

If Mitoma’s second hadn’t been ruled out by VAR Albion would have got back to 3-4 with 6 minutes added time left.

 

 

 

 

 

 

