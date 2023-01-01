Suspected bomb found on Brighton seafront
A suspected bomb has been found on the beach in Brighton this morning (Sunday 1 January).
Bomb disposal experts have been called out to deal with the device and, in the meantime, a cordon has been set up.
Sussex Police said: “Police are assisting the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team after suspected ordnance was found at Brighton beach today.
“We were called at about 10.30am and have set up a cordon as a precaution in Madeira Drive.
“Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this matter is resolved.”
