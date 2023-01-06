BREAKING NEWS

Italian job ends early for Brighton and Hove Albion striker

Posted On 06 Jan 2023 at 6:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A young Brighton and Hove Albion striker has finished his Italian job – with Serie B club Venezia – earlier than expected.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly now faces going to Hull and back before his next chance to play for the Seagulls at the Amex.

Albion said: “Aaron Connolly is returning early from his loan spell at Italian club Venezia to join Hull City until the end of the season.

“The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland striker joined Venezia on a season-long loan in July but found his opportunities with the Serie B club limited.

“He will head to the KC Stadium where he links up with former Albion defender Liam Rosenior who took over as Hull’s head coach in November.

“Rosenior played for the club between 2015 and 2018.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Aaron didn’t get the minutes he wanted in Italy so this is a good opportunity for him to come back to England and work with a coach he is familiar with.

“We wish Aaron all the best at Hull and we’ll be monitoring closely how he gets on over the next few months.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com