Italian job ends early for Brighton and Hove Albion striker

A young Brighton and Hove Albion striker has finished his Italian job – with Serie B club Venezia – earlier than expected.

Aaron Connolly now faces going to Hull and back before his next chance to play for the Seagulls at the Amex.

Albion said: “Aaron Connolly is returning early from his loan spell at Italian club Venezia to join Hull City until the end of the season.

“The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland striker joined Venezia on a season-long loan in July but found his opportunities with the Serie B club limited.

“He will head to the KC Stadium where he links up with former Albion defender Liam Rosenior who took over as Hull’s head coach in November.

“Rosenior played for the club between 2015 and 2018.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Aaron didn’t get the minutes he wanted in Italy so this is a good opportunity for him to come back to England and work with a coach he is familiar with.

“We wish Aaron all the best at Hull and we’ll be monitoring closely how he gets on over the next few months.”