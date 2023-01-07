Council accused of ‘misleading’ people after police threat to residents in bike hangar row

The council has been accused of giving a misleading version of events after residents who objected to a bike hangar in their street were threatened with the police.

Contractors were “surrounded by a lot of unhappy residents”, according to Brighton and Hove City Council, and they were owed a duty of care.

But the resident who initially approached the contractors said that he was alone at first and that four neighbours subsequently joined him. One of the four just happened to be passing.

Cissbury Road resident Graeme Lyons said: “‘Surrounded’ and ‘unhappy’ are quite misleading. No one was threatening, aggressive or abusive.”

He was threatened with the police “within the first 30 seconds of contact when it was just me on the street”, Mr Lyons said, adding: “I had barely gotten a word out before I was threatened with the police.”

Labour councillor John Allcock, who represents Goldsmid ward, spoke out about the incident at a meeting of the full council last month.

Councillor Allcock said: “It’s certainly highly inappropriate and unhelpful to threaten well-meaning and responsible citizens with a call to the police when they question how council services are being implemented in their neighbourhood.

“I’m very afraid that this zealot-like behaviour will only alienate citizens from engaging in the process of active travel, rather than govern by consensus and win support.”

Neighbours welcomed the first hangar at the bottom of Cissbury Road but opposed plans for a second hangar at the top.

They said that road has parking problems because parents and carers wait for students leaving nearby BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

Seven residents objected to a second hangar – as did Councillor Allcock and Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn who also represents Goldsmid – while just two people supported the extra hangar.

Despite this, it was approved by the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in November.

After Councillor Allcock criticised the heavy-handed approach to residents, the council said: “We had a report from our parking suspension contractors NSL recently that their staff were surrounded by a lot of unhappy residents in Cissbury Road when they were trying to put a parking suspension in place ready for our bike hangar installers to instal a hangar.

“We have a duty of care to our staff and contractors. We would always advise them to call the police if they are facing situations where they are concerned for their safety.”

Mr Lyons said: “No one was threatening, aggressive or abusive. The Falco staff were pleasant enough, apart from threatening the police within the first 30 seconds of contact when it was just me on the street.

“What is most crucial here, though, is the Falco guys read out that email and made that statement about the police when it was just me before the other three people came out.

“I had barely gotten a word out before I was threatened with the police. The other three people will verify that, as soon as they joined me, I told them how shocked I was at what I had just been told and the email I had been shown.”

Mr Lyons said that parking problems had worsened since the new hangar was put in a relatively quiet residential road.

He said that parents picking up students from BHASVIC had since started parking on double yellow lines and leaving their engines running rather than stopping in the space now occupied by the hangar.

Councillor O’Quinn said that she had been dealing with student-related parking issues in the area since she was first elected in 2015.

She said that she was writing to BHASVIC to ask the sixth form college to ask parents and carers to turn off their engines when waiting for students.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “All the roads along there should be closed off at the Old Shoreham Road end. It would end so many issues that are experienced as it did in Chanctonbury Road when that was closed off. But then Highdown Road would definitely be used more so I don’t know what the answer is.

“I will ask if the principal can send out a note to parents about not having engines on for long periods while they wait for their offspring and also to ask if students could spread their parking out a bit on the roads near the school.

“The issue has also been exacerbated by the new media building as it is used in the evenings and causes issues for residents.”

BHASVIC was approached for comment.