Could Brighton host Women’s Rugby World Cup matches? It’s worth a try

Brighton and Hove could enter the running to host international rugby for a second tournament as the Women’s Rugby World Cup organisers start looking for suitable venues.

The tournament is due to take place from August to October in 2025, with England having been chosen as the host nation.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “International rugby could return to the city in 2025 as councillors consider whether to progress a bid to become a host city for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“A successful bid would see world class cup rugby teams welcomed to the Amex Stadium for a second time, further enhancing Brighton and Hove’s reputation as a major sporting city.

“Brighton and Hove was one of the host cities for the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2015 with matches including the legendary South Africa v Japan game.

“Last year, the city welcomed the England Lionesses to Brighton and Hove on their journey to becoming UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 champions.

“Following these successful sporting events, council officers are working with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club to develop a bid to become a host city for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Initial discussions with World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) through Rugby World Cup (England 2025) Limited (RWCL) have already taken place.

“At a meeting of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee on Thursday (12 January), councillors will decide whether to continue with the selection process.

“The successful host cities will be announced in early 2023 and the tournament will be held over a six-week period during August, September and October 2025.

“Major sporting events bring huge benefits to the local economy and promote the city to an international audience.

“Hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England will provide an opportunity for the RFU to grow and promote the women’s and girls’ game in the build up to, during and after the tournament, increasing numbers of participants, spectators and fans.

“Host cities will enjoy an exciting ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to increase awareness, promote and develop the sport locally.

“This will include participating in the Rugby Football Union’s legacy programme and ‘Every Rose’ women and girls strategy which aims to reach 100,000 players nationally by 2027.”

The council said that, after the Women’s Euros last summer, when Brighton and Hove was one of eight host cities, a post-tournament report revealed

an £81 million economic boost for host cities including about £8 million for Brighton and Hove

552,000 overnight stays

more than half of local residents and two in five spectators and tournament volunteers were inspired to do more sport and physical activity

the target of 500,000 opportunities to participate in women’s football in the host cities by 2024 is already close to being met

…

Councillor Martin Osborne, who co-chairs of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We know, from hosting previous events, that major sporting tournaments can bring huge benefits to host cities, from attracting visitors and boosting the economy to providing opportunities for residents and leaving a lasting legacy.

“We look forward to finding out more about bidding to become a 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup host city and how we can build on our growing reputation as a major sporting city.”

New Zealand hosted the 2021 World Cup last autumn – it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic – and the hosts beat England 34-31 in the final in November.