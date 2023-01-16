Councillors to vote on putting up the price of parking permits

The price of parking in Brighton and Hove is likely to go up from April as cycle lanes and other “active travel” measures make a dent in the council’s revenues.

Brighton and Hove City Council has proposed putting up prices after struggling to make as much money from parking as it had expected.

A report to councillors said: “It is becoming increasingly difficult to attain income targets from increased prices over the last few years and the city is losing parking spaces as a result of active travel measures.

“The underachievement … is likely to be partly as a result of the significant estimated loss of £858,000 following the reduction of permit and paid parking spaces due to active travel measures (eg, Madeira Drive, Old Town, A259 – eastern section) introduced over the last two years.

“There will be further reductions in parking spaces following the introduction of schemes on the A259 seafront cycle lane (western section), A23 cycle lane, liveable neighbourhood, communal bins, school streets, Valley Gardens Phase 3, Madeira Terraces and the cycle hangar programme.”

The price increases are among of a raft of changes to fees and charges due to be considered by the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January).

A report to the committee said that 36,000 resident permits a year were sold as well as 15,000 permits for traders, businesses, doctors and schools. Permit holders also bought 360,000 visitors permits a year.

The report to the committee said: “Resident permits are declining in certain controlled parking zones.”

The council proposes to raise the price of a one-year permit in most parking zones for a vehicle with standard emissions by £18.45 from £175 to £193.45 – just over 10.5 per cent.

In zones with a light-touch scheme, the council proposes putting up a one-year permit by £11.40 from £120 to £131.40 – or 9.5 per cent – for a standard emission vehicle.

In “high demand” zones, the council wants to put up permit prices by £17.23 from £220 to £237.23 – or 7.8 per cent – for a standard emission vehicle.

Families with low incomes who receive council tax reductions or universal credit are exempt from additional vehicle surcharges.

Annual trader and business permits are expected to go down in price by a few pence although a 90-day trader permit will increase by £36.70 – or 15 per cent – from £245 to £281.70.

Any surplus from parking charges, permits and fines must be used for transport and highways-related projects, including concessionary fares and subsidised buses.

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.