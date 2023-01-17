Police patrol after reports of stranger inviting young girls into his car

Extra police patrols have been put on after reports two girls were approached by a man on their way to school.

The girls, who are both at secondary school, were approached while waiting at the bus stop on two separate occasions – first on Wednesday last week and then on Monday this week.

On the first occasion, the girl was at a bus stop at the Seven Dials and, on the second, the girl was waiting for the bus in New Church Road.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sussex Police said: “An investigation has been launched into both incidents which includes extra patrols in both areas around school drop-off and pick-up times.

“Officers have also engaged with local schools to offer reassurance and advice.

“Please report any suspicious activity to police either online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Today, a Hove school attended by the girl approached on Monday also sent out a warning to parents.

It said: “One of our younger students was approached by a stranger on her way to catch the bus to school.

“The man repeatedly asked her to go with him.

“Please be reassured our student is safe and is being supported and the incident has been reported to police who will treat it seriously.”