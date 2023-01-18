King Alfred pools to remain closed until Easter

The swimming pools at King Alfred will remain closed until Easter because of boiler issues.

The pools were first closed on Friday, January 6 when gremlins hit the pool’s heating control panels.

By Monday, leisure centre operator Freedom Leisure was emailing members to advise them they would be closed for at least a fortnight.

This afternoon, Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted that “major technical issues” meant the pools would not reopen until mid-April.

Darryl Keech, Brighton and Hove Area Manager for Freedom Leisure said: “We are very disappointed that we are not able to open the pool due to this technical failure.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to repair the boiler system and its controls.

“This is so we can, as soon as possible, heat the water, re-open the pool and provide the service our customers and the residents of Brighton and Hove deserve.”

Freedom Leisure, which manages the centre on behalf of the council, will be contacting customers with options to suspend memberships and re-locate swimming lessons and will provide regular updates.

The gym, sports halls, studios and ballroom currently remain open.

The council said that due to its age, the King Alfred building is becoming increasing difficult to operate and maintain. The pools were previously briefly closed in October for technical issues.

Following this latest closure, investigations by specialist contactors had found significant problems which means major work must be carried out to replace the building controls and repair the associated boilers.

Freedom Leisure is working with council officers and contractors to complete the required works as soon as possible and to keep the facility open until a new replacement King Alfred/West Hub is delivered.

Plans to replace the ageing leisure centre have stalled in recent years after a developer pulled out of an ambitious scheme to build a new centre alongside hundreds of homes.

Crest Nicholson had been selected by Brighton and Hove City Council to redevelop the site in 2016, but rising building costs and uncertainties led it to abandon its plans in 2019.

Discussions around this are currently at an early stage, with a potential site for a new leisure centre not yet identified.

The council says it’s unlikely work on this will start until the end of next year at the earliest.