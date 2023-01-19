Brighton and Hove Albion agree to sell Trossard to Arsenal for £21m

Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement to sell Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners have been in the market to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window and have now agreed a fee for the 28-year-old.

The PA news agency understands that a deal has been struck worth £21 million plus add-ons.

Arsenal are keen to add strength in depth up front before the Premier League title run-in, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus still some way off returning from a knee injury suffered at the World Cup.

They were close to agreeing a move for Mykhailo Mudryk, only to be gazumped by Chelsea. A delegation from the Blues travelled to Turkey to strike a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk and take the winger to Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea paid a reported up-front fee in excess of £60 million for Mudryk, Trossard was always going to cost much less than that. His Albion contract was due to expire in the summer.

Trossard featured in all three Belgium fixtures in the World Cup in Qatar but was not part of the Brighton squad that beat Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday (14 January).

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi openly questioned the forward’s attitude as links to Tottenham Hotspur began to emerge.

But the league leaders Arsenal were the quickest to move and have managed to strike a deal with Brighton, who have a recent history in earning a premium for their key stars.

Trossard follows Ben White to Arsenal. The England defender made his £50 million move from the Amex to the Emirates in July 2021.

Separately, this afternoon (Thursday 19 January), the Football Association announced that Arsenal had been fined £40,000 after their players surrounded the referee during the FA Cup third round tie at Oxford as they appealed for a penalty.

Arsenal denied the allegation of failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and also requested a hearing but the charge has been upheld.

A statement from the FA said: “An independent regulatory commission subsequently upheld the allegation and imposed the club’s fine. Its written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course.”