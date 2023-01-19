Eddie Lizard the 4ft iguana is lucky to be alive, says RSPCA

A 4ft abandoned iguana nicknamed Eddie Lizard is lucky to be alive, according to the RSPCA which is caring for the creature in Brighton.

He was found by the owners of a house in Chiswick, London, who got a shock to find green iguana dumped on their doorstep in a plastic box.

The owners found the lizard on Monday (16 January) – a day when the average temperature locally was 3C – with just a blanket and towel inside the box for warmth.

Animal rescue officer Jade Guthrie, who responded to the call about the iguana, said: “This beautiful reptile is incredibly lucky to be alive.”

“Iguanas are endothermic which means they need warmth to survive so when they are kept in this country, they require a heat lamp.

“Being dumped in the cold in a box with just a blanket is totally unacceptable – had he not been found he would have been at death’s door before long.”

The charity said that it was hard to look after iguanas properly in Britain. Green iguanas, which come from the Caribbean and Central and South America, typically live up to 15 years old and can grow to nearly 5ft long.

The reptile has been rehoused at the RSPCA in Brighton – the charity’s only dedicated reptile rescue centre – where the exotic animal team has nicknamed him Eddie Lizard.

The Patcham centre currently has 10 other iguanas looking for homes, the RSPCA said, all of which were abandoned, unwanted or neglected.

The charity said that while the abandoning of lizards was “sad” it was “not unusual” and “it is concerned (that) the rising cost of living, and energy, could be a factor”.

Ms Guthrie said: “We know times are tough right now – but abandoning an animal is never acceptable.

“The RSPCA has launched a new cost of living hub to signpost owners to the lifelines which are available right now as prices rise including specific advice for exotic animals like this iguana.”

To find out how to contact the RSPCA Brighton, click here.