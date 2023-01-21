The Wave Pictures are heading out on tour

Formed over twenty years ago by Franic Rozycki and David Tattersall in Wymeswold, Leicestershire, and joined by Jonny ‘Hudderfield’ Helm since 2005, The Wave Pictures have released over twenty albums of their own, along with exciting side projects such as garage rock supergroup The Surfing Magazines, several albums with Stanley Brinks, and Dave’s recent guitar contributions to Billy Childish albums, with whom they also collaborated on their 2014 album ‘Great Big Flamingo Burning Moon’. Across these varied releases, accommodating Dave’s free flowing fountain of songwriting, The Wave Pictures have shown their deep affection for rock and roll, blues, jazz, classic rock, and of course Dave’s legendary love of good guitar solo

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team last bumped into The Wave Pictures when they played live at the Garden Stage at ‘End Of The Road’ Festival at Blandford Forum in Dorset last September. They were late replacements for Emma-Jane Thackeray who was unable to play.

On that occasion on 3rd September we noted that:

“The band comprise David Tattersall on vocals and guitar, Freddie Rozycki on bass, and Jonny Helm on drums, although for today Jonny is replaced by Dominic Brider, doubtless due to the short notice. I last saw The Wave Pictures at London’s ICA in 2009, and I must confess, have somewhat lost track of them since then. They have a wildly extensive back catalogue. Including early self-released records they have (count ’em!) nineteen albums!!!”

“As with many bands, humour is never very far away with The Wave Pictures. Their lyrics are very witty, “I Love You Like A Madman” being a prime example. Freddie Rozycki is introduced as “the best bass player in the world”. He plays a most impressive solo to back up this claim. He also plays with Jeffrey Lewis so his chops are clearly much appreciated. At one point they play a song that drummer Dom doesn’t know, David Tattersall announcing “Dom has never played this song in his whole life – let’s see how he does!!!” As it happens he acquits himself pretty well. Their set ends with ‘French Cricket’, the hookline being “I want to play French cricket with you”. Well, we all need to have an ambition. I must confess I’m delighted to have renewed my acquaintance with The Wave Pictures, and I look forward to seeing them again….”

Indeed we shall be seeing them again, as the trio have announced an 8-date UK Spring 2023 tour, which sees them calling port in Edinburgh, Sheffield, Preston, Southampton, Cardiff, Northampton, Stowmarket and local Sussex concert venue The Con Club in Lewes on Sunday 26th March. Tickets for this Lewes concert can be purchased HERE and HERE.

I would suggest that The Wave Pictures are touring in support of their latest release, which is a limited edition double 7” titled ‘French Cricket’. It includes a song called ‘Porcupines’, which they state “is the best song ever about Porcupines and has a psychedelic middle section like The Yardbirds jamming with The Shadows!”. I suspect that many Echo & The Bunnymen fans might take umbrage with this, as ‘Porcupine‘ is the six minute title track from their 1983 album, one which contains the fabulous ‘The Cutter’ and ‘The Back Of Love’ singles. Plus, one would therefore expect that the front cover artwork for ‘French Cricket’ might contain a shot of a Porcupine, but no, instead there are two little mammals called Loris instead!

Last May they dropped their 20 track ‘When The Purple Emperor Spreads His Wings’ double LP album on coloured vinyl, which was released to critical acclaim. No images on the front cover of the Purple Emperor butterfly though, just two birds….Ahhh these Wave Pictures guys are such a hoot!

Check out their work on their Bandcamp page.

www.thewavepictures.com