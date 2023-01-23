BBC South switches to high definition on satellite platforms

BBC South has started broadcasting in high definition (HF) on satellite platforms Sky and Freesat today (Monday 23 January).

The BBC said that it was the first region to switch from standard definition (SD) on these platforms, with BBC South East expected to follow shortly.

The broadcaster said: “This means viewers who get South Today as their local news programme will get their local news on BBC One HD rather than the red slate which was previously there at this time.

“The rollout of the new versions of the regional BBC Ones in HD then continues over the next six weeks, with the full rollout completing by end of February.

“We’ll be sharing more details on the BBC One HD region launches on the Freeview and YouView platforms in the coming weeks.

“Starting in 2024, the BBC will end all SD broadcasts on satellite.”

The plans were announced in November.

The BBC said that more information on the changes could be found at www.bbc.co.uk/reception and more information on the help scheme at www.hdsatelliteupgrade.co.uk.