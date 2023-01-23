BREAKING NEWS

Brighton pub reopening with new name

A Brighton pub is reopening with a new name after being sold, property agent Flude said.

The old Chequers pub, in Preston Street, Brighton, is to be known as the Brick.

Flude said that it would specialise in Czech and German beer and had been let to “the team behind the successful Evening Star near Brighton Station”.

Flude’s retail and leisure specialist Will Thomas said: “The demand for pubs in Brighton remains as strong as ever.

“As the latest transactions have shown the city still seems to be an attractive place to operate.

“Other recent transactions include the sales of the former Royal Standard, in Queen’s Road, and the Newmarket Inn on the A27.

“We have other sites currently under offer too which we hope to be announcing more on soon and have seen multiple offers being made on these too.”

Flude Property Consultants is an independent regional firm of chartered surveyors.

