Boy, 14, attacked in Southwick

A 14-year-old boy has been attacked in a park in Southwick.

He was approached again the next day in a nearby street.

The attacks happened on Monday 9 January and Tuesday 10 January – and today Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents involving a teenage boy being confronted by other teenagers in Southwick.

“The 14-year-old boy reported being approached and assaulted at the park in Southwick Green at about 4.30pm on Monday 9 January.

“Then he was approached again in Southwick Street, just south of the Manor Hall roundabout, at 4.30pm on Tuesday 10 January.

“Police are appealing for people who were in those areas at the time to come forward and have asked any witnesses to report it to officers.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote reference 977 of 11/01.”