Brighton and Hove Albion face Liverpool without Colwill and Lallana

Adam Lallana is not fit to face his old club Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth round match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex today (Sunday 29 January).

Lallana has a muscular injury and may also miss the Premier League match at hoe to Bournemouth next Saturday (4 February) when Alexi Mac Allister will be serving a ban.

Levi Colwill will also be missing from the side to host the Reds today through injury.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said that Colwill and Lallana would be unable to play at the pre-match press conference.

De Zerbi said: “Both Adam Lallana and Levi Colwill will miss the game. Lallana is one of the most important players in the squad, he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“We can play without Adam, or Alexis, for example, as we proved. We can do that because of the number of players … the young players are improving and are ready to play.

“It will be a different game. The last game was difficult against Liverpool. It will always be difficult.

“On Sunday, we want to win and to play well. It’s possible to play better than we did against Leicester.”

Albion drew 2-2 at Leicester City last weekend – a week after the magnificent 3-0 win at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Reds will be looking for revenge after their drubbing at the Amex – and Darwin Nunez should be back in contention, having missed the last match through injury.

Since the 23-year-old Uruguay international joined Liverpool last summer from Benfica, he has scored 10 goals in 24 matches in all competitions.

Brighton will of course also be without Moises Caicedo who is on leave until the end of the January transfer window, with speculation swirling about his future with the club.

The match is due to kick off at 1.30pm.