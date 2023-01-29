BREAKING NEWS

Can we play you every week? Albion beat Liverpool again

Posted On 29 Jan 2023 at 3:45 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Liverpool 1

Albion stunned Liverpool for the second time in a fortnight, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls came from behind and, with a Kaoru Mitoma wonder goal in injury time, dumped the cup holders out of the tournament.

Harvey Elliott had put the Reds ahead on the half hour but, by the interval, Brighton were level.

Lewis Dunk deflected a Tariq Lamptey shot past Allison for the equaliser.

The tie looked to be heading for a reply when, two minutes into stoppage time, Pervis Estupinan played the ball to Mitoma who drilled it home from close range.

Just 15 days after Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League, it was little wonder that fans were singing, “Can we play you every week!”

Tomorrow, just after 7pm, Albion should learn who they face in the fifth round, 40 years after their glorious run to the final.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com