Can we play you every week? Albion beat Liverpool again

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Liverpool 1

Albion stunned Liverpool for the second time in a fortnight, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls came from behind and, with a Kaoru Mitoma wonder goal in injury time, dumped the cup holders out of the tournament.

Harvey Elliott had put the Reds ahead on the half hour but, by the interval, Brighton were level.

Lewis Dunk deflected a Tariq Lamptey shot past Allison for the equaliser.

The tie looked to be heading for a reply when, two minutes into stoppage time, Pervis Estupinan played the ball to Mitoma who drilled it home from close range.

Just 15 days after Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League, it was little wonder that fans were singing, “Can we play you every week!”

Tomorrow, just after 7pm, Albion should learn who they face in the fifth round, 40 years after their glorious run to the final.