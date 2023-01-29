BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 v Liverpool 1

Albion are and Liverpool are playing out a feisty encounter with Albion attacking and Kaoru Mitoma again causing Trent Alaxander Arnold all kinds of problems – but none of Albion’s Japanese player of year plentiful crosses have come to fruition .

Evan Ferguson should have scored after a Tariq Lamptey cross but from close his effort was cleared off the line by Alexander Arnold.

Harvey Elliott did score on 32 minutes after a good break away by Mo Salah. Although Alexis Mac Allister and Albion captain claimed a foul in the build up.

It was Lewis Dunk who deflected a Lamptey long range effort past Allison for 1-1 just before half time.

