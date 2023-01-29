Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 v Liverpool 1
Albion are and Liverpool are playing out a feisty encounter with Albion attacking and Kaoru Mitoma again causing Trent Alaxander Arnold all kinds of problems – but none of Albion’s Japanese player of year plentiful crosses have come to fruition .
Evan Ferguson should have scored after a Tariq Lamptey cross but from close his effort was cleared off the line by Alexander Arnold.
Harvey Elliott did score on 32 minutes after a good break away by Mo Salah. Although Alexis Mac Allister and Albion captain claimed a foul in the build up.
It was Lewis Dunk who deflected a Lamptey long range effort past Allison for 1-1 just before half time.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.