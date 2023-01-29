Healy, Hodges and Distel but also on this date Brighton & Hove Albion do well

29th January has been a good date for Albion since at least 1983, when they thrashed the then unfashionable Manchester City 4-0 at the Goldstone

Jimmy Case and Neil Smilie and two from the late Micheal Robinson ensured Albion went through to the FA Cup fifth round to play Liverpool, and that John Bond was sacked as City Manager. Robbo’s second goal was shown all over terrestrial TV over the following days, in the wake of Bonds sacking.

Of course that year Albion almost went all the way- I promised I wouldn’t mention it again Gordon.

Albion were at it again on January’s pre penultimate day in 1984 – as Liverpool’s superstars descended on Hove for another FA Cup Fourth round tie. Superstars such as, Mark Lawrenson, Kenny Dalgliesh, Graeme Souness and Phil Neal (alright that’s pushing it) came with the intent of avenging the previous seasons fifth round defeat and ruining Bob Paisley’s FA Cup dream.

Goals from Gerry Ryan and Terry Connor and that iconic leap afterwards in celebration. This put pay to Liverpool again. Live on ITV pre Sky and a massive event for area – with Ian St John rendered speechless and Jimmy Greaves mentioning countless times he could see Brighton beach from the commentary gantry.

Bless you Jimmy, it was Hove.

Let’s not forgot Albion’s 4th round victory at Championship Watford on 29/01/2011 under Gus Poyet as the Seagulls lead League One by a hundred or so!

An early Ashley Barnes goal saw Albion go through, only to be drawn away to Stoke in the fifth round

Crawley who also won a fourth round tie drew Manchester United away.

So in the FA Cup at least the 29th January is good for Albion, although they lost to York City in the league in 1994.

It’s also the birthday of Tim Healy, Sasha Distel, WC Fields, Tom Selleck, Tony Blackburn , Oprah Winfrey and one other, who is desperate to get to 29th January 2024 and with special thanks to George Osbourne.